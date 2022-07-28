Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted sans camouflage in Traffic, expected to hit markets in 2023

Royal Enfield has recently launched Scram 411 and in the last year (2021) the company launched the Classic 350 (based on J platform). The company is planning to add more bikes in the 650cc segment in the upcoming years and the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is one among them. There have been many leaked images (camouflaged) about the bike on the internet. However, the bike has been spotted sans camouflage in the traffic and we were quite excited to see it.

According to a video shared by ‘Motor Vaahan’ YouTube Channel, we can see two Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 motorcycles stuck in Chennai Traffic. The motorcycles were apparently being tested in Chennai when the video was recorded. From the look of the motorcycle from the rear, we can easily observe the similarity between the new Classic 350 and the Shotgun 650.

The back fenders along with backlights and side indicators are also similar to the new Classic 350. The Shotgun 650 gets dual cylinders just like the Interceptor and Continental GT. The 650cc bike gets center-set footpegs along with a straight handlebar. When it comes to the front of the motorcycle, it carries a twin-pod instrument cluster. The bigger unit contains the speedometer along with some other important details. On the other hand, the smaller pod is expected to offer turn-by-turn navigation. The turn-by-turn navigation is expected to be offered as an add-on to the motorcycle.

Engine and features

When it comes to the engine of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, it will be powered by a 648cc oil-cooled, parallel twin engine just like Interceptor and Continental GT. The engine will churn out 47 bhp of maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque. The 648cc engine is expected to be coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and offer a slip and assist clutch. The motorcycle is expected to offer dual-channel ABS as a standard. We expect Royal Enfield to give us a few more details about the motorcycle in the upcoming months.