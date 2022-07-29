2022 Hero Xtreme 160R along with minor updates gets launched in India

Top two-wheeler selling manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Hero Xtreme 160R in India today. The 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R gets some updates in comparision to its predecessor while remaining more or less the same in terms of design. The motorcycle gets launched at a starting price of Rs 1.l7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The details about the motorcycle have been mentioned below.

Specifications

The 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R is powered by a 163cc, single-cylinder,air-cooled engine. The engine makes a peak power of 15hp at 8500rpm while the peak torque is 14Nm at 6500rpm. In terms of suspension, the front receives a telescopic front fork while the rear is an adjustable monoshock.

The updates on the new Hero Xtreme 160R include a gear positioning indicator, a grab rail along with a refreshed seat. Mechanically, the motorcycle is almost the same as compared to its predecessor.

Price

The pricing of the 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R starts at Rs 1.17 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.22 lakh. The base edition is the single disc variant and costs Rs 1.17 lakh. On the other hand, the diuble disc variant costs Rs 1.20 lakh. The top variant (stealth) costs as much as Rs 1.22 lakh.

Rivals

In the Indian motorcycle market, the 150-160 cc segment has a lot of competition. The Hero Xtreme 160R will compete with the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaja Pulsar N160, Yamaha FZ-Fi and Suzuki Gixxer.