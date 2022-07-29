This Mahindra Scorpio N and Thar Off Road edition is a head turner, check details here

Mahindra is quite popular when it comes to manufacturing SUVs. The Scorpio and Thar SUVs have been quite a rage since the day they were introduced in the Indian market. Recently, the Scorpio received a long awaited upgrade in terms of design as well as engine. The Scorpio N which came as the successor of the Scorpio shares the same engine as the Thar 2.0. Recently, a concept design of offroad editions of the Scorpio N and new Thar was shared on the internet and we are in awe about it.

According to a concept design video shared by Bimble Designs, we get to see an off-road focused model of Scorpio N and Thar. If you are an offroad vehicle enthusiast, you will definitely like the designs of both the SUVs. Both the Mahindra Scorpio N as well as the Thar gets an all black design along with many upgrades over their regular models.

The upgrades on both the models include large off-road tyres, integrated bumpers as well as roof carrier with ladder. The car models get metal base plate instead of skid faux plates. The Thar gets an LED strip at the top for improving better lighting. The large off-road wheels on both the models will keep you going through every terrain.

After the addition of the off-road accessories both the Mahindra Thar and Scorpio N resemble like bigger off-road vehicles Mercedes Benz- AMG or the Hummer. The engines of both the SUVs will remain more or less the same.

Engine and Power

The Mahindra Thar, as well as the Scorpio N, is powered by the same engines (petrol and diesel). While the petrol engine is a 2.0L unit, the diesel engine is 2.2L unit. Even though both the engines are the same, they offer different tuning. Scorpio offers 200 bhp maximum power and 300 Nm peak torque for the petrol model. On the other hand, the diesel engine offers 172 bhp/ 130 bhp of power and 370 Nm /300 Nm of torque. The Scorpio N gets 2WD or 4WD options.

On the other hand, the Thar petrol engine offers 150 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque. The diesel engine offers 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque. The 4×4 option is offered as standard on the SUV.