Are you Airtel Prepaid user? Get free Wynk Music subscription with these plans

Are you an Airtel Prepaid user who is quite fond of music? If yes, you will be quite happy to know that you do not need to pay extra for a Wynk Music subscription if you recharge these plans. We have mentioned some budget plans that offer free subscriptions to Wynk Music.

Rs 239 prepaid plan

This truly unlimited plan offered by Airtel offers 1.5 GB data/ day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day along with a validity of 28 days. The additional benefits offered under the plan are Amazon Prime Mobile Edition Free Trial, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk music free.

Rs 299 prepaid plan

This truly unlimited plan offered by Airtel offers 1.5 GB data/ day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day along with a validity of 28 days. The additional benefits offered under the plan are Amazon Prime Mobile Edition Free Trial, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Free Hellotunes, and wynk music free.

Rs 479 prepaid plan

This truly unlimited plan offered by Airtel offers 1.5 GB data/ day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day along with a validity of 56 days. The additional benefits offered under the plan are Amazon Prime Mobile Edition Free Trial, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk music free.

Rs 719 prepaid plan

This truly unlimited plan offered by Airtel offers 1.5 GB data/ day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day along with a validity of 84 days. The additional benefits offered under the plan are Amazon Prime Mobile Edition Free Trial, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Free online courses, Free Hellotunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and a free Wynk music subscription.