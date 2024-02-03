Airtel Xstream AirFiber users can get yearly 1TB prepaid yearly plan

Airtel is now offering Xstream AirFiber service with one year validity for its prepaid customers in India, initially mentioned Telecom talk. The plan was only available as a prepaid option for 6 months only. According to the website of the company, the service is available for the users residing in Noida and Ghaziabad. Airtel has redesigned the router of the Xstream AirFiber along with some changes.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans

Bharti Airtel’s Xstream AirFiber service is available to customers with 100 Mbps speed and will be available for users with a 12 months subscription. Earlier, the plan was available for users with a 6 months prepaid option.

For a period of 6 months, a user has to pay Rs 6657 (inclusive of GST and Rs 1000 installation cost). However, if you opt for the 12-month plan, you have to pay Rs 11,314 (including all cost). It is noteworthy to mention that the users do not have to pay any installation fee.

The customers get 1TB of data under the FUP. The consumers will experience a speed drop of 2 Mbps if the FUP is exhausted. Users will get 100 Mbps speed (upload and download) if they use the Airtel Xstream AirFiber.

Users are advised to check the plans on the official website of Airtel before recharging.