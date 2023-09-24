Airtel Rs 99 Unlimited Data Pack revised, check the plan details

Bharti Airtel has recently updated its Rs 99 Unlimited data plan and this is something every Airtel Prepaid user should know. Initially reported by Telecom Talk this plan is meant for the heavy mobile data users. We have mentioned the details of the Prepaid Plan below.

Airtel Rs 99 Unlimited Data Plan

The Airtel Rs 99 Unlimited Plan offers its prepaid customers a validity of 2 days and unlimited data. Users get 20GB of high-speed data for each day. After that, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. This means that Airtel offers a total of 40GB for 2 days.

The Airtel Rs 99 Plan is not new but it used to offer 30GB Internet for a validity of 1 day. This means that now the total data has increased from 30GB to 40 GB. An extra 10GB is on offer for the customers. The validity has also increased by 1 day.

Users should keep it in mind that the plan offers only data and no other services. This means that users should have an existing plan or base plan. This plan gets added up as an add-on and not as a base plan.

If you are looking for a 1-day validity plan, you can get a Rs 49 plan. The plan offers 6GB data.

