Airtel introduces Black plan with OTT benefits; Know price, validity details

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecom operators, has silently launched a new Airtel Black plan providing over-the-top (OTT) benefits such as free subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar. The new Airtel Black plan is priced at Rs 1,099.

Rs 1099 Airtel Black plan

The new Airtel Black plan offers unlimited voice calling and OTT benefits. In addition, subscribers get a free DTH connection worth Rs 350 along with an Xtreme fiber connection with unlimited internet and speed of up to 200mbps. Users can also get free installation service offered by Airtel.

However, the plan does not come with any added connections.

The OTT benefits offered by the Rs 1099 Airtel Black plan include subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and access to Airtel XStream App at no extra cost. The Airtel XStream App includes over 12 OTT apps, including SonyLiv, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Ultra, and many more.