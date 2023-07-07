Airtel introduces Black plan with OTT benefits; Know price, validity details

Bharti Airtel has silently launched a new Airtel Black plan providing over-the-top (OTT) benefits. The plan is priced at Rs 1099.

Business
By Sunita 0
1099 airtel Black plan
Pic Credit: IANS

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecom operators, has silently launched a new Airtel Black plan providing over-the-top (OTT) benefits such as free subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar. The new Airtel Black plan is priced at Rs 1,099.

Rs 1099 Airtel Black plan

Must Read

Sensex drops 300 pts, Nifty slips below 19450; Tata Steel…

Petrol and diesel prices decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check…

Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat continue to increase on…

The new Airtel Black plan offers unlimited voice calling and OTT benefits. In addition, subscribers get a free DTH connection worth Rs 350 along with an Xtreme fiber connection with unlimited internet and speed of up to 200mbps. Users can also get free installation service offered by Airtel.

However, the plan does not come with any added connections.

The OTT benefits offered by the Rs 1099 Airtel Black plan include subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and access to Airtel XStream App at no extra cost. The Airtel XStream App includes over 12 OTT apps, including SonyLiv, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Ultra, and many more.

You might also like
Business

Are you Airtel Prepaid user? Get free Wynk Music subscription with these plans

Business

Petrol and diesel prices increases in Bhubaneswar; Check updated rates

Business

Gold price 6th July: Check the rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat  

Business

Union Min R K Singh stresses on making India a hub of green hydrogen at ICGH 2023

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans