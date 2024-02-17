Airtel Black Rs 998 Plan: Check plan validity, offers and availability

Airtel offers some popular plans under the Airtel Black connection service. However, the service can be costly for someone who is looking for affordable plans. But it should be kept in mind that the Airtel Black plans are justified to a certain extent. Airtel Black offers multiple services under a single bill for its customers. You can pay several bills like mobile, fixed-broadband, as well as DTH in a single connection.

We have highlighted the plan details of the Rs 998 plan below. If you are interested for the plan this might be quite helpful for you.

Airtel Black Rs 998 Plan

The Airtel Black Rs 998 Plan is something which is quite popular under Rs 1000 and even the company has marked it as a best-seller on the web page. The Rs 998 Airtel Black Plan comes bundled with fiber, landline as well as 2 postpaid connections.

In the fiber connection, we get up to 40 Mbps of internet speed with unlimited calling. There is also a fixed-line voice calling connection. The postpaid connection offers 2 connections with 105GB of data, unlimited calling along with SMS benefits. There is one regular SIM and one add-on SIM bundled in the plan.

There are OTT benefits in the plan too. The benefits include subscription to OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream app. Through Airtel Xstream app users can get access to content from 12 OTT platforms including Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, HoiChoi, ShemarooMe, Klikk, SonyLIV, and much more.