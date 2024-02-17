Infinix Hot 40i launched in India at a special price of Rs 8999; Sale to start from Feb 21

Infinix Hot 40i has been launched in India at a special price of Rs 8999. The actual price of the smartphone is Rs 9999 and if you are planning to get it, you better hurry up as the special price (introductory price) will not last forever. The Infinix Hot 40i will be available for sale on e-commerce site Flipkart from February 21. The device will be available in multiple colour options and will include Starlit Black, Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, and Starfall Green.

The Infinix Hot 40i is the successor to the Hot 30i and was unveiled in December along with the Hot 40 series.

Specifications

The Infinix Hot 40i offers a 6.6” 90 Hz LCD display with a resolution of 720×1612. When it comes to processor, the device will be powered by Unisoc T606 SoC and runs on Android 13 with XOS 13 out of the box.

In terms of camera, the device gets a 50 MP f/1.6 primary camera along with a secondary 0.08 lens. The rear cameras as well the LED flash is present in circular housing and are placed on a rectangular module. For selfies the device gets a 32 MP f/2.2 camera.

In terms of storage, we get 256GB of onboard storage with 8GB of RAM. There is also 8GB of virtual RAM on the device. There is a provision for dual SIM cards on the smartphone and users can use a microSD card too. We have a side mounted fingerprint sensor embedded with the power button. There is a 5000mAh battery on the device and it supports 18W fast charging too. The device sports a IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Interested buyers can visit the micro site of Flipkart for more details about the device.