Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV unveiled in India, Bookings to begin in August

Volvo has unveiled it’s second all-electric model -C40 Recharge in India. It will be positioned above the Swedish brand’s XC40 Recharge. The Volvo C40 Recharge will go on sale in August, with deliveries starting from September 2023.

Though the Swedish carmaker didn’t reveal the price of the C40 Recharge, it hinted that the SUV will be a bit more expensive than the XC40 Recharge, which is priced at Rs 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The C40 Recharge electric SUV feature a coupe-like design. While the front end looks identical to the XC40 Recharge, the rear features a more raked windshield with striking LED tail lights that follow the contours of the rear fascia.

Inside, the C40 Recharge comes with a portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system mounted in the centre, a 3-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster. The car is also equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, an air purifier and a Harman Kardon sound system. The C40 Recharge also gets ADAS.

Powering the C40 Recharge is the same dual-motor electric powertrain as the XC40 Recharge. It generates 402 BHP and 660 Nm and uses a 78 kWh battery pack that offers a maximum range of 530 km (WLTP cycle). According to Volvo, the improved range is a result of a new battery management system and the car’s low-drag design.