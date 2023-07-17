TVS Apache RTR 310 spotted while testing, gets a sharp design

The TVS RTR 310 has been spotted again and this time there is a proper view of the naked motorcycle. This is the second time that the upcoming motorcycle was spotted while testing. The sharp looks of the motorcycle gives it a design that stands out of the crowd. It is expected that the engine of the motorcycle will be similar to that of Apache RR 310. However the same can not be said about the design.

The spy pictures of the TVS Apache RTR 310 were published by Instagram user nadeemalvivlogs on its official handle. From the sides, it is visible that the motorcycle offers a large fuel tank along with big extensions. The back profile offers a clean look while the huggers are quite large. The exhaust reminds us of the RR 310. The mirrors of the motorcycle appear to be premium and the digital instrument cluster is quite different too. Even though no clear front image was available, we can say for sure that the headlight is quite powerful.

When it comes to the engine of the TVS Apache RTR 310, is expected to be powered by a 312.2cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor which is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and is present on the RR 310. The peak power offered by the engine is 33.5bhp and the maximum torque is 27.3 Nm. The gearbox is offered with a slipper clutch for smooth riding. We can expect the availability of multiple modes like Sport/ Track/ Rain. The power and torque figures will be handled according to the modes. However, the engine is expected to be tuned differently in order to meet the performance requirements.

A TVS SmartXonnect connectivity is expected to be offered as a standard. Another feature that is expected on the bike is the TVS Built To Order platform. As the company registered ‘Apache RTX’ name recently, we can expect the motorcycle to be named RTX 310. Currently, it is being referred as Apache RTR 310.

We hope that TVS officially reveals some features of the motorcycle soon. As multiple testing has been seen in recent months, we hope that the motorcycle will launch soon in India.