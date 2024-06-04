Maruti Suzuki woking on new CNG variant for Swift, Launch Soon!

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a new CNG version for the recently launched new-gen Swift. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched in India at Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It was offered in both the Petrol and CNG variant.

launched the new-gen Swift approximately a month ago, with prices starting at Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike its previous iteration that also featured a CNG version, the 2024 Swift arrived only with a petrol option at launch.

We can now confirm that Maruti is indeed working on the CNG derivative of the new Swift and it is likely to be launched in the Indian market soon. The Swift petrol, in its current form, returns a claimed mileage of 24.8kmpl, up from 22.38kmpl in the outgoing car.

The previous-gen Maruti Swift CNG was claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of 30.9kmpl, and this number could also see a marginal increase when it arrives. Rivals to the new Swift CNG will include the Tata Tiago CNG, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG, TataPunch CNG, and the Hyundai Exter CNG.

Under the hood, the new Swift CNG will continue to source power from the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol engine. The power output in petrol mode will continue to stand at 80bhp and 112Nm of torque while the CNG mode will see a lower state of tune. A five-speed manual unit will be the sole transmission on offer.

The petrol tank of the new-gen Maruti Swift has a capacity of 37 litres. With the launch of the new Dzire not too far away, we expect the same specifications and features to be carried over to the Dzire CNG upon launch later this year.