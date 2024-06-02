IMD predicts hot and humid weather conditions in Odisha till June 6, details here

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that hot and humid weather conditions will prevail across Odisha till June 6.

According to IMD, hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Ganjam, Keonjhar and Gajapati on June 3 and June 4.

Likewise, hot and humid weather conditions very likely over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Nayagarh, Puri, Ganjam, Keonjhar and Gajapati on June 5 and June 6.

The weather department has issued yellow warnings for the hot and humid weather conditions.

Meanwhile the IMD has asked the people to take following precautionary measures to stay safe from the hot and humid weather conditions:

Avoid prolonged heat exposure.

Wear light weight, light colored, loose, cotton clothes.

Cover your head: use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours.

Drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration.

Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), sugarcane juice, lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to re-hydrate the body.

Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight during the peak hours.

Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.

Increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.

Pregnant workers and workers with a medical condition should be given additional attention.

Recognize the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor/ hospital immediately.

Farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities in sugarcane, summer maize, pulses and other crop and vegetables.

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body and avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

Election rallies/ gatherings need to be judiciously monitored during peak hours of the day (11 AM to 3 PM), Also people going for rallies/ gatherings advised to take necessary precautions to avoid prolonged exposure in high humid & temperature areas.

Keep live-stocks in cool & shade place and arrange drinking water for them.

