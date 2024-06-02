KIIT & KISS declared founding partners of FIVB volleyball foundation

Bhubaneswar: KIIT & KISS have been announced as the founding partners of the FIVB Volleyball Foundation by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). The announcement was made during the launch of the FIVB Volleyball Foundation on May 30, 2024.

The foundation aims to connect, serve, and inspire by providing support through meaningful charitable initiatives globally. To fund impactful volleyball projects around the world, the FIVB will raise funds through donations and a special charity auction.

The launching ceremony of the FIVB Volleyball Foundation was attended by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Mr. Thomas Bach, representatives of volleyball associations from over 200 countries around the world, and many other dignitaries.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between FIVB and KIIT & KISS was originally planned to be signed on May 30 for this. However, due to the absence of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, on account of the General Election, the signing of the MoU has been rescheduled for a later date.

KIIT & KISS have made a significant impact in the field of sports, gaining recognition worldwide. Various sports associations have acknowledged and appreciated its contributions to the sport. Currently, KIIT & KISS are the only educational institution associated with the FIVB Volleyball Foundation, highlighting their commitment to sports excellence.

Expressing happiness at this accomplishment, Dr. Samanta said, “I would like to express my gratitude to FIVB and its president Dr Ary S. Graça, General Director Mr. Fabio Azevedo, and other members of FIVB for having decided to do charity inspired by my philanthropic works through the FIVB Volleyball Foundation.” It is a matter of pride and honor not only for Odisha and the whole of India that the FIVB Volleyball Foundation has accepted KIIT & KISS as the exclusive Founding Partner Institution worldwide, he added.