Mercedes C 300 AMG Line gets launched in India with a price tag of Rs 69 lakh

Mercedez Benz has introduced the Mercedes C 300 AMG Line in India and the it replaces the C 300d AMG Line. There are a lot of features that are offered in the range-topping model in the C-Class lineup. The manufacturer has also features across the C-Class range and GLC SUV. Mercedes has put its focus more on introducing petrol engine variants. The company in its recent interaction with Autocar India had mentioned that it manufactures 70 percent petrol sedans in India.

Mercedes C-Class 300 AMG Line

The Mercedes C-Class AMG Line sedan gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and generates 258hp of maximum power. The peak torque generated by the engine is 400Nm. There is also a presence of integrated starter generator (ISG) that offers additional output of 22hp. The overboost function provides 27hp of additional power for almost 30 seconds. Mercedes claims that the function can be used multiple times until a specific temperature is reached.

The engine is coupled with a 9-speed automatic transmission and it reaches 0-100kmph ina matter of 6 seconds. The top speed of the sedan is 250kmph.

AMG Line package offers a sportier looking front and rear bumpers with AMG-specific inside touches. It also gets a Night Package as standard and a blacked-out look. Interior features include Burmester 3D surround sound system, blind spot assist, digital lights, augmented reality navigation, and keyless-go comfort package.

Important features include 360-degree camera, adaptive high beam assist and six fast-charging USB-C ports. The Mercedes C-Class 300 AMG Line costs Rs 69 lakh (ex-showroom, India).