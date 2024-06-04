Odisha Elections Results 2024: LIVE UPDATES

Bhubaneswar: The counting of vote for elections in Odisha has started. Counting is going on under tight security arrangements at all the centers. The fate of candidates from 147 assembly constituencies will be decided today. Meanwhile, a huge competition is expected from the three major parties of the nation, including BJD, BJP and Congress.

Notably, elections on 147 Assembly seats in Odisha were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections for 21 seats in the state. The elections were held simultaneously on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In the counting of the postal ballot votes:

BJD leads by 08, BJP gets 02

Dipali Das leading in Jharsuguda

Counting starts in BJB College in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Vidhan Sabha- 15/147 (BJD- 12, BJP- 02, Congress- 01, Others- 00)

Rudra Maharathy of BJD in Pipili leads

Babu Singh of BJP leads by 634 votes in Bhubaneswar Ekamra Assembly Constituency

Odisha Vidhan Sabha- 24/147 (BJD- 16, BJP- 06, Congress- 02, Others- 00)

Congress leads in Basudevpur of Bhadrak

Pratap Dev of BJD leads in Aul

Odisha Vidhan Sabha- 30/147 (BJD- 20, BJP- 08, Congress- 02, Others- 00)

BJP candidate Sashmit Patra leads in Puri MP seat

BJD candidate Jagannath Saraka of Bissamcuttack in Rayagada leads

BJD MP candidate of Kandhamal Achyuta Samanta is leading

Koraput Loksabha: Congress candidate Saptagitri Ulaka leading

Odisha Vidhan Sabha- 31/147 (BJD- 20, BJP- 18, Congress- 03, Others- 00)

BJP’s MP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan is leading in Sambalpur

Odisha Vidhan Sabha- 51/147 (BJD- 14, BJP- 30, Congress- 05, Others- 02)

BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha of Padmapur leading

Odisha Vidhan Sabha- 83/147 (BJD- 28, BJP- 47, Congress- 06, Others- 02)

Odisha Vidhan Sabha- 88/147 (BJD- 30, BJP- 50, Congress- 06, Others- 02)

Odisha Vidhan Sabha- 94/147 (BJD- 35, BJP- 50, Congress- 07, Others- 02)

Odisha Vidhan Sabha- 107/147 (BJD- 28, BJP- 47, Congress- 06, Others- 02)

Odisha Vidhan Sabha- 113/147 (BJD- 42, BJP- 58, Congress- 10, Others- 03)

Odisha Vidhan Sabha- 124/147 (BJD- 45, BJP- 65, Congress- 10, Others- 04)

Odisha Vidhan Sabha- 124/147 (BJD- 44, BJP- 64, Congress- 10, Others- 04)

Kalahandi’s BJP candidate Malabika Keshari Deo leads

Odisha Vidhan Sabha- 132/147 (BJD- 49, BJP- 67, Congress- 13, Others- 04)

Odisha Vidhan Sabha- 141/147 (BJD- 51, BJP- 74, Congress- 13, Others- 03)

Odisha Vidhan Sabha- 145/147 (BJD- 54, BJP- 76, Congress- 12, Others- 03)