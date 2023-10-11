Triumph Scrambler 400 X launched in India, Gets a price tag of Rs 2.63 lakh

Triumph has finally launched the rugged sibling of the Speed 400 i.e. Scrambler 400 X in the Indian market. The motorcycle gets a price tag of Rs 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price is almost Rs 30,000 more than the Triumph Speed 400. The motorcycle offers taller suspension, off-road footpegs, sump guard, and a headlight grille as standard accessories.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X shared the same engine as the Speed 400 i.e. 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 39.5bhp of peak power at 8000rpm and maximum torque of 37.5Nm at 6500 rpm. The gearbox on the motorcycle is 6-speed gearbox and it gets- a slip-and-assist clutch. Even though the main frame of the motorcycle is same as that of the Speed 400, it has got taller suspension units as well as 19-inch front wheel.

The seat height has now risen to 835mm and the ground clearance is 195mm. The device is focused more on the off-roading conditions. The presence of removable rubber inserts, sump guards, and headlight grille makes the look of the motorcycle bit aggressive a compared to the Speed 400. The front wheel of the motorcycle is 19-inch while the weight is 185kg.

When it comes to tyre sizes we get 100/80-19 unit at the front and 140/80-17 unit at the rear. Both the brake units on the motorcycle are discs. However, the front brake is larger at 320mm unit and is larger (as compared to Speed 400). The motorcycle gets dual-channel ABS but the rear ABS can be turned off.

On the other hand, the fuel tank is 13 litres in capacity. The important specs on the motorcycle include LCD screen, USB charging port, ride-by-wire and much more.

Rivals

When it comes to rivals, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X will rival the likes of KTM 390 Adventure X. The price of the Adventure X starts at Rs 2.81 lakh(ex-showroom, Delhi).