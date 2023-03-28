Toyota to launch Taisor compact crossover in India soon

Indo-Japanese carmaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor might soon be launching its new crossover named as Taisor in the middle of this year.

Like other models such as the Urban Cruiser, Hyryder, and the Glanza, the new Taisor will borrow its underpinnings from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, said reports. The crossover is expected to sport a different style than the Fronx on the exterior. While the interior will be similar to that of the Fronx.

In terms of interior and features, the Toyota Taisor will most likely sport a dual-tone interior theme. It is also expected to carry over the 9.0-inch free-floating SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options. The other features might include faux leather and a wireless vehicle charger, head-up display, 360-degree rear-view camera, automatic air conditioner, reverse parking camera, and a ton of other creature comforts.

For safety measures, the Toyota Taisor might get features like ISOFIX mounts for child seats, front, side, and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, and pedestrian protection compliance. Additionally, it could also get premium safety features such as hill hold assistance and an electronic stability program. The Taisor might also come equipped with three-point ELR seat belts, auto-dimming interior and rearview mirrors.

The Taisor will likely come with a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine and the new, three-cylinder, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol Boosterjet engine, both equipped with mild-hybrid technology. The 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine will generate 100 horsepower and 147.6 Nm, but the latter could generate 90 horsepower and 113 Nm. The petrol motor may come with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission, while the turbo-petrol engine could be offered with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Toyota might introduce the Taisor in the price category between Rs 7.5 lakh – Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). After launch, the Taisor will become the brand’s second vehicle in the sub Rs 10 lakh category.