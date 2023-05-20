Nissan Magnite GEZA edition to be launched soon in India, Know what’s on offer

Nissan is perhaps the only car brand in India that sells a single car model in India. Nissan offers the Magnite SUV in India and it seems to be liked by the users. Nissan is expected to introduce another edition of the Magnite SUV in India and it will be called the GEZA special edition. The company has even opened the official bookings of the SUV.

According to the latest reports, the official launch of the Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition will be on May 26 and the booking amount is Rs 11,000. Currently, the prices of the SUV start at Rs 6 lakh in India.

What’s new in the GEZA edition?

The Nissan Magnite GEZA edition will get some updates in the cockpit and that includes 9.0 inch infotainment screen which is paired with JBL speakers. The SUV also gets support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV also gets trajectory rear camera and ambient lighting that is controlled by mobile application. Another key update in the special edition includes premium upholstery which is beige coloured. On the outside, the SUV gets shark fin antenna.

When it comes to the engine, the Magnite GEZA edition is expected to offer in a single variant which will have a 1.0-litre non-turbo manual engine. It will generate 71bhp of power along with 96Nm of torque. When it comes to transmission, the motor will be mated with 5-speed manual transmission.

In terms of colours, the Magnite Geza Edition will get five attractive colours which include Blade Silver, Flare Garnet Red, Strom White, Sandstone Brown, and Onyx Black.

In the recent months, Nissan has added some features in its safety and that include Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The SUV has also scored 4-star safety rating (adult occupant safety) from Global NCAP.