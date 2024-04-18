Toyota introduces the mild hybrid variant of the Toyota Fortuner, offers more fuel efficiency

Japanese automaker Toyota has launched the mild hybrid version of the Toyota Fortuner for the South African market. This version of the Fortuner is slightly more powerful than the ICE version sold in India. The SUV is expected to go on sale in other markets in the upcoming months. We are not sure whether the mild hybrid variant of the SUV will be available in India anytime soon or not.

The Toyota Fortuner mild hybrid or MHEV shares the similar tech with the Hilux MHEV which was revealed last year. When it comes to the looks, the South African version of the Fortuner looks quite similar to that of Fortuner Legender that is sold in India. The SUV gets a 2.8-litre diesel engine tha is paired with 48V mild-hybrid system. The 48V mild-hybrid system offers additional 16hp as well as 42Nm. The total output is 201hp while the maximum torque is 500Nm. According to the company, the Fortuner MHEV is more fuel efficient by 5 percent than the regular 2.8 diesel. The Fortuner MHEV gets a 6-speed automatic gearbox as a standard. It gets 2WD and 4WD variants. The company also claims that it offers better throttle response along with smoother functions like idle start-stop feature a well as engine restart.

Along with the mild-hybrid system, the Fortuner also gets Toyota Safety Sense ADAS suite along with 360-degree camera and minor interior cosmetic changes.

In India, we get the regular versions of the Fortuner MHEV and the Hilux MHEV. Speaking about hybrids, the company offers petrol-hybrid in India. However, the availability of Diesel hybrid in India is expected to take some time. Toyota is expected to introduce its first mass-market EV in India in 2024.

In India, the Toyota Fortuner currently costs between Rs 33.43 lakh and Rs 51.44 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

