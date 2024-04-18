Mahindra teases new advanced features for upcoming XUV 3XO SUV

Mahindra is all set to unveil its much anticipated XUV 3XO SUV globally on April 29, 2024. Ahead of its launch, the automaker has been releasing small teasers, which hinted towards the features and outlook of the upcoming SUV. Now, a new teaser has been shared by the company, which shows new information about the XUV 3XO.

The new teaser showcases the addition of a new smartphone functionality for the SUV, which will enable owners to remotely control certain functions like air-conditioning, locking or unlocking the doors, and infotainment control by using their smartphone. Moreover, there is a possibility the feature could also have other functionalities.

The use of remote functions on the Mahindra compact SUV is not new. The owners use the BlueSense app for the remote functions on the Mahindra compact SUV. However, the XUV 3XO seems to use a new Adrenox Connect app for the same.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV is expected to come with a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster, and infotainment. The XUV 3XO gets a redesigned front end featuring new LED headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, and more. The SUV also has a new rear fascia with C-shaped LED taillights connected by an LED light bar.

PrLeak reports have suggested that XUV 3XO will come with features seen on the recently updated XUV400 EV, including the dual 10.25-inch screens for the digital driver display and infotainment. However, there is no information on whether it will get ADAS.

The XUV 3XO will likely be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Currently, Mahindra offers a choice of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic on all engines.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will be launched on April 29, 2024. With a new design, and added features, the XUV 3XO will be costlier than the XUV300.