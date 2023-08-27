Toyota Innova Hycross Ethanol powered variant to launch on August 29

The Toyota Innova Hycross was launched in India last December and it proved to be a good MPV in terms of sales. The ethanol-powered variant of the Hycross will be launched soon in India. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, recently announced that he will launch the ethanol-based Toyota Innova Hycross model.

We do not have any details about the powertrain but we are quite sure that users will get same engine as that of the petrol variant. Toyota had launched a pilot project on Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle Technology in Delhi last October (2022). The automaker had also unveiled a Toyota Corolla Altis FFV-SHEV that was imported from Brazil. We assume that the Innova Hycross will get the same technology.

The Toyota Innova Hycross will be the world’s first BS-VI (Stage-II) electrified flex-fuel vehicle, mentioned the automaker. The move to ethanol-powered vehicles will help to reduce pollution significantly (as compared to regular petrol/diesel vehicles, mentioned Gadkari.

About Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross is available in 2.0-litre petrol engine as well as 2.0-litre petrol engine with hybrid motor. The 2.0-litre (1987cc) petrol engine gets a CVT gearbox and produces 172 bhp of maximum power along with 205Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the petrol-hybrid motor offers 152bhp of maximum power and peak torque of 187Nm. The combined output of the petrol-hybrid engine is 184hp. The hybrid powertrain gets an e-CVT transmission and gets Toyota’s fifth-gen strong hybrid tech.

The Hycross Hybrid offers fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl, claims Toyota.The strong hybrid variant of Toyota Innova Hycross is offered in VX, ZX and ZX (O) trims. On the other hand, the non-hybrid variant is offered in G and GX trims only.

The Interior of the Toyota Hycross offers a multi-layered dashboard, 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, JBL music system, multi-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, digital controls for AC, captain seats for second row, panoramic sunroof, Hill hold/descent control etc.