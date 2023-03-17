Toyota Hilux gets price cut of Rs 3.59 lakh, new prices start at Rs 30.4 Lakh

Toyota has slashed the prices of Hilux pickup truck in India. The pickup truck now costs Rs 30.40 lakh which is almost Rs 3.59 lakh less than the earlier prices. This news can bring happiness to those who are hard-core off-road enthusiasts and want a lifestyle pickup truck. However, the company has hiked the prices of the middle and top variants by up to Rs 1.35 lakh.

We have mentioned the old and new prices of the pick-up truck below.

Hilux variants Old price New Price 4×4 MT Standard Rs 33.99 lakh Rs 30.40 lakh 4×4 MT High Rs 35.80 lakh Rs 37.15 lakh 4×4 AT High Rs 36.80 lakh Rs 37.90 lakh

The Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is previously seen in the Fortuner. The engine churns out maximum power of 204 bhp and 420 Nm (MT) / 500 Nm (AT) of peak torque. The emission standard of the pick-up truck is according to BS6 norms.

The dimensions of the pick-up truck are 5325 mm in length, 1,855mm in width and 1,815mm in height. The wheelbase of the Hilux is 3085mm. The Hilux has an IMV ladder-frame chassis that is present in the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner.

In terms of transmission, the pick-up truck will be powered by a 6-speed manual/ automatic gearbox. The Toyota Hilux gets 4×4 drivetrain as standard and has a water wading capacity of 700mm. The Hilux gets a low-range gearbox along with front and rear electronic differential locks for improved off-road ability. It offers an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, multi-functional steering wheel, seven airbags, auto climate control, automatic headlamps etc.

The only rival of the Hilux is the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck. The V-Cross is priced between Rs 23 lakh and Rs 27 lakh in India.

(NB: The prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, India prices. Contact your nearest Toyota Dealer for on-road prices.)