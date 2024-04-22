Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X get price hike in India, Know latest price

It has been more than 9 months since Triumph launched the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X in India. Now the manufacturer has hiked the rate of the bikes in the domestic market. Even though both motorcycles get a price hike, they remain value for money motorcycles. The price of Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X has increased by Rs 1500.

After the price hike, the price of the motorcycles are Rs 2,34,497 and Rs 2,64,496 respectively. The Triumph Speed 400 was launched at Rs 2.33 lakh while the introductory prices for first 10,000 bookings were Rs 2.23 lakh. On the other hand, the Scrambler 400X launched at Rs 2,62,996. The Triumph 400cc motorcycles are still more affordable as compared to the KTM’s (which is also manufactured by Bajaj).

Bajaj has not revealed the reason behind price hike in India but it is expected to be due to increasing input costs. Mechanically the motorcycles remain the same.

Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X

A 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine powers the motorcycles. The engine churns out 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of torque. It is offered with a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.The features of the bike include full LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ride-by-wire throttle, a switchable traction control system, and dual-channel ABS.

The Scrambler 400 X offers taller suspension units as well as 19-inch front wheel. The seat height has now risen to 835mm and the ground clearance is 195mm. The presence of removable rubber inserts, sump guards, and headlight grille makes the look of the motorcycle bit aggressive as compared to the Speed 400.

When it comes to rivals, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X will rival the likes of KTM 390 Adventure X. On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 is perfectly suited to rival the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350/Hunter 350 and Honda CB 350 Highness/ CB 350 RS.

Also Read: Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition Unveiled For Global Markets