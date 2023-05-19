This Hyundai Creta is a wannabe Porsche Panamera, check the modification here

Hyundai Creta is one of the popular SUVs offered by the company in India and it is soon getting the facelift variant. Even though the facelifted variant of the Creta is yet to arrive in India, it is available in other markets. The facelift Creta will be offered with a grille that is present in the current generation of the Tucson. Recently, the Creta facelift was conceptualized in digital avatar and it resembled the Porshe Panamera.

The concept art by Zephyr Designz (on his YouTube channel) has showcased transformation of the Hyundai Creta facelift into a Porshe Panamera. The mid-sized SUV has been transformed into a coupe. However, the grille of the original car has been retained and most of the parts see a change. The body of the car is quite wide and the design seems to be quite unique. The car is painted in red and black. The total body of the car is in red while the top is black. The front grille is also in black.

Speaking about the wheels, they are quite massive and wide and get a blacked treatment. The brake calipers are black in colour. Speaking about the rear of the car, the backlight runs from one end to another just like the regular Hyundai SUVs. In the front the LED DRLs of the car is present near the grille and is concealed until switched on.

The car has three doors and two of them are meant for the passengers. The rear door is meant to access the boot space of the SUV. However, users/ buyers should keep in mind that no matter hoe beautiful the car might look like in the concept art, it will be too costly to modify it. Even though a buyers manages to customize the Creta, the original car has to go through massive transformation and might spoil the warranty.