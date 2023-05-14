These hatchback cars are perfect as your first car, Check some popular choices

Buying a car is a very big decision if you belong to a middle class family in India. However, buying your first car is a memorable moment in numerous ways. Users generally prefer their first car on the grounds of budget, good fuel economy and easy maintenance. A hatchback car is the one which fulfills the needs of a middle class first time car buyer. We have mentioned some hatchback car models which can be considered as your first car.

Maruti Swift

The Maruti Swift is perhaps one of the longest selling hatchbacks offered by the company in India and it caters the need for multiple varieties of audiences. If you are planning to get your first car, it can be a very good choice. The prices of the hatchback start at Rs 5.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.03 lakh. The car shows a mileage of more than 22 kmpl.

Tata Tiago

This car from Tata is available between Rs 5.60 lakh and Rs 8.11 lakh. The Tiago offers a mileage of around 19 kmpl and can be considered as your first car.

Maruti Wagon R

The Wagon R has represented the middle class Indians for a long time. It’s price tag ranges between Rs 5.54 lakh and Rs 7.42 lakh. Speaking of mileage point of view, it offers more than 23kmpl mileage.

Maruti Alto K10

The Alto K10 costs between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh. It is perhaps the most value for money hatchback you can get in India. The mileage of the car is more than 24kmpl and easily suited for bachelors or youth.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios starts at Rs 5.73 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.51 lakh. The hatchback offers a mileage of around 20 kmpl and is good on the budget too.

Citroen C3

The Citroen C3 is the first hatchback offered by French car manufacturer Citroen in India. If you are looking for an entry-level hatchback with stylish design the Citroen C3 can do a pretty decent job. The mileage of the car is around 19kmpl and its prices range from Rs 6.16 lakh and Rs 8.92 lakh.

Apart from the above mentioned car models, you can also consider Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Maruti Celerio, Maruti Ignis, Renault Kwid etc. as your first car.