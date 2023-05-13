Tata Punch EV spied for the first time in India, might get a launch date soon

When it comes to Indian electric cars, Tata has been one of the best car manufacturers in the country. Recently, the Tata Punch EV was seen in the open and we are assuming about it’s launch timeline in India. The EV Punch is quite similar to the ICE variant of the Punch and does not offer any significant changes.

Advertisement

The testing vehicle of the EV was totally wrapped up in camouflage but its silhouette offered its similarity with ICE Punch. One of the noticeable changes in the Punch EV includes rear disc brakes and the presence of a charging slot at the rear of the vehicle. In terms of platform, the Punch EV will be based on the ALFA platform. This platform will not need any significant change for the electric setup. The exterior of the vehicle will sport EV markings on its sides and rear just like Tata Nexon.

Speaking of the powertrain, the Tata Punch EV is expected to use Tata’s Ziptron powertrain. This means that it will offer a liquid-cooled battery with a permanent magnet synchronous motor. The Punch EV might share similarities with Tata Tigor EV. The Punch EV is expected to be offered in multiple battery sizes in order to cater to the needs of a variety of customers.

The interior of the Punch EV is expected to offer a 7-inch touchscreen which is quite similar to the ICE version. However, the company might introduce a new 10.25-inch touchscreen which is available on the Nexon EV Max Dark.

The Tata Punch ICE variant is equipped with a 1.2 litre petrol engine. The transmission option includes a 5-speed manual as well as automatic transmission. According to ARAI, the mileage of the Tata Punch goes up to 20.09 kmpl (MT). The peak power of the SUV is 87.8PS while the maximum torque offered by the vehicle is 115Nm.