Tata Tiago EV Price drops by up to Rs 70,000 in India; Now price starts from Rs 7.99 lakh

Tata Motors has just revised prices for its all-electric hatchback, the Tiago EV. The price of the electric hatchback has dropped due to price reduction in battery cells, said the company. With the price cut, the Tiago EV has become cheaper by up to Rs 70,000.

The two Tiago EV MR variants that have the 19.2kWh battery pack, have received the highest amount of price reduction which is up to Rs 70,000. And the other five LR variants with the 24kWh battery have become cheaper by Rs 20,000.

The Tata Tiago EV with the smaller battery pack offers an MIDC range of 250km. The motor produces 61hp of power and 110Nm of torque. The 24kWh Tiago EV goes a claimed 315km on a single charge and has a 75hp, 114Nm motor powering the front wheels.

Even with the price drop, the cost of Tata Tiago EV still remains above MG Comet EV, which is currently the most affordable all-electric vehicle in India. The MG Comet EV recently received a price cut of up to Rs 1.4 lakh in the country. Now, it ranges between Rs 6.99 lakh-8.58 lakh in India.

However, the Tiago.ev consistently outsells the Comet EV month on month by a significant amount, reflecting Indian buyer preferences.