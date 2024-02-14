Hero Mavrick 440 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh, Bookings start today

Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the Hero Mavrick 440 in India with a price tag of Rs 1.99 lakh to Rs 2.24 lakh. Interested buyers get a bunch of options to choose from and the bookings of the motorcycle has been opened from today. The deliveries of the motorcycle will start from April 2024. The potential buyers need to pay just Rs 5000 to book the motorcycle. The company on its official website has mentioned that all bookings before March 15 will get kit of accessories and merchandise worth Rs 10,000.

After unveiling the Hero Mavrick 440 at the Hero World 2024 in January 2024, the company was quick to the motorcycle in India. The motorcycle is powered by a 440cc, oil-cooled single cylinder engine that produces a 26 hp of peak power@6000 rpm and maximum torque of 36Nm@4000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch.

When it comes to main frame of the motorcycle, the Mavrick uses the same as the Harley Davidson X440. However, it offers a 43mm telescope fork instead of USD. The ground clearance is 175mm while both the wheels are of 17 inches.

The motorcycle is available in three different variants: base, mid and top. The base variant is offered in white colour and gets spoked wheels. The mid variant gets alloy wheels and is offered in two colours. On the other hand, the top spec variant is offered with diamond-cut alloy wheels and Bluetooth connectivity. The base variant costs Rs 1.99 lakh while the mid variant costs Rs 2.14 lakh and the top variant costs Rs 2.24 lakh.

The Mavrick goes against the likes of Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Honda CB350 as well as the Jawa 350. It is important to mention that despite being the most premium motorcycle offered by Hero, the Mavrick is around Rs 40,000 less (according to variants) as compared to the Harley X440.