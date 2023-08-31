Tata Nexon facelift interior specs revealed, offers backlit logo on steering

The Tata Nexon facelift is expected to launch on September 14 and it will offering multiple upgrades in terms of exterior as well as interior. The Nexon is one of the best-selling cars offered by Tata Motors and the facelift model is expected to increase the sales even more. Ahead of launch the Tata Nexon interior has been revealed. The spy shots show us exactly what we want to know about the vehicle.

Initially reported by Rushlane while quoting tipster Upbeat Umang we get exclusive spy shots of the facelifted Nexon. The top spec variants are expected to offer all the features that are usually expected in a sub-4-meter compact SUV. However, some features are offered on the Nexon only at a certain price point. The names of the variants are changed in the facelifted variant. The facelift Nexon variants include Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless. The earlier trims had names like XE, XM, XZ etc.

The two spoke steering wheel of the Tata Nexon facelift is something that is quite new. The steering wheel will have a backlit logo on it. However, it will be available only in the top-spec variants only. The lower trims are expected to get a regular steering wheel. The touchscreen infotainment system will be 10.25-inches and the digital instrument console will be 10.25-inch too. The above combination of 10.25-inch screens will be limited to top trims only. The lower trims will however have 7-inch touchscreem. The other features in the facelifted Nexon include Sequential LED DRLs and tail lamps, 360 degree camera, front parking sensor etc.

The existing features like ventilates front seats, wireless charger, premium sound system, single-pane sunroof, iRA connected car tech, cruise control, voice commands, tyre pressure monitoring system etc will be carried forward in the facelift variant.

Engine

The SUV will offer the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that is present on the Nexon. The engine generates 115PS power and 260Nm torque. It is paired with 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine offers 120PS power and 170 Nm torque. It is paired with either 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT..