Tata Motors introduces new variants of Tata Altroz in India, Price starts at Rs 6.90 lakh

Tata Motors has introduced new variants of the Tata Altroz in India and the variants are Altroz XM and XM(S). Both variants are positioned between Altroz XE and XM+. The prices of new variants of Tata Altroz start at Rs 6.90 lakh amd goes up to Rs 7.35 lakh. Both the variants offer some additional features that were earlier present in the higher priced models.

The XM(S) gets a sunroof, a feature that was available in the higher-priced models. This variant is also more affordable as compared to the other premium variants with sunroof. Both the Altroz XE and XM+ variants get a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is paired with a manual transmission.

The Altroz XM variant gets some important features including height-adjustable driver seats, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering mounted controls and a premium dashboard. Tata Motors gives an option to its customers to add a bigger infotainment system along with more accessories. The company has also added some features as standard across all the manual petrol variants. This includes remote keyless entry and four power windows. In terms of safety, Altroz offers Global NCAP safety rating of five stars and is based on ALFA platform.

When it comes to other features XE variant, it comes with rear power windows along with remote keyless entry along with home lamps. When it comes to XM+/XM(S) variants, they will be equipped with features like reverse camera, cruise control, reverse camera etc. The Tata Altroz XT variant gets driver seat height adjuster, Hyperstyle wheels as well as rear defogger.

Tata Altroz competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza in India.