Tata Motors Avinya EV likely to be launched in 2025, check specs here

Tata Motors’ ‘Avinya EV’ is a concept car that showcases the brand’s latest pure EV design. The built of the car is quite futuristic, with a massive grille at the front that has tiny bulbs in it. The front of the SUV features a DRL design forming a ‘T’ at the centre. Instead of traditional side mirrors, it has cameras that will transmit images into the car.

The rear has connected tails lamps in a ‘T’ design, similar to the front. The Avinya is Tata’s third generation EV based on a skateboard platform, allowing more flexibility in fixing the battery pack. Tata aims for all its second generation EVs to have a range of over 500 km. So, the Avinya might offer a range around 700 km.

While power figures are still unknown, as the brand’s flagship SUV, it is expected to have impressive performance. From the side profile, we can see that the car gets huge alloy wheels. There is a presence of large chunky bumper at the rear. The LED strip runs across the back of the car which makes the design of the car really attractive.

The interior of the Avinya EV is even more futuristic. It does not have a traditional dashboard or a large infotainment screen. Tata plans for everything in the car to be voice controlled. It is yet to be seen if this concept will be retained in the production version.

The cabin of the car easily fit 5 people in it. Tata claims that the car is spacious enough for its passengers as well safe. The dashboard of the car is minimalistic with a large touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument cluster. The steering of the car also gets a unique shape. In terms of safety, we expect Tata to offer great features which are currently offered on its top-spec cars as well as ADAS.

When it comes to range, a 500 km on a full range is expected to be more than sufficient. In a real-world scenario, if the car shows a range of more than 400 kms, it will be a great option for Indian buyers. Tata has claimed that the car will offer 500 km range in a charge of just 30 minutes.

Back in May 2023, Tata’s Avinya concept has received the Green Good Design Sustainability award for 2023. This prestigious award recognizes individuals, companies, and products that contribute to a healthier and more sustainable world.

Tata Motors’ Avinya EV is a significant product for the brand. However, it is unlikely to enter the Indian market any time before 2025. Meanwhile, Tata motors is also working on other EVs like the Harrier, Curvv, and Sierra. Pricing details for the Avinya are not available yet, and more information is expected in the near future.