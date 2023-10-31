Citroen C3 Aircross getting up to Rs 1 lakh discount in India

Citroen C3 Aircross is being offered with a limited time period massive discount of up to Rs 1 lakh in India. The offer is valid till October 31, 2023. Now, you can buy the C3 Aircross for a discounted price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Out of the total 1 lakh discount offered on the C3 Aircross, Citroen has listed a cash discount of Rs 30,000, a 5-year / 60,000 km extended warranty worth Rs 25,000 and an annual maintenance package for 5 years / 50,000 km that was worth Rs 45,000. If customers are not interested in this they can also opt for a cash discount of Rs 90,000.

The Citroen C3 Aircross was launched in September at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in three variants: You, Plus and Max; offered in 5-seater and 7-seater configurations. The You variant only gets a 5-seat configuration whereas the the 7-seat configuration for the Plus and Max trim will be available for an additional Rs 35,000.

The C3 Aircross rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

In terms of design, the C3 Aircross is based on the C3. The logo has been integrated into the front grille. It features chrome and piano black inserts, Y-Shaped LED DRLs, bigger air vents surrounded by round fog lamps at front, a large tailgate with square taillamps. The C3 Aircross rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the C3 Aircross features a 10-inch infotainment system with Apple Car/Android Auto, automatic climate control, and a fully digital instrument cluster with drive modes. The C3 Aircross will be available with a standard five-seat layout along with a three-row layout. The SUV features AC vents for second and third-row passengers.

Powering the C3 Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 108 BHP at 5,500 rpm and 190 Nm at 1,750 rpm. The engine is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox.