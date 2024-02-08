Tata Tiago, Tigor CNG automatic variants launched in India

Tata Motors has launched the Tiago, Tigor CNG automatic variants in India. The starting price of the Tiago iCNG AMT starts at Rs 7.90 lakh while the Tigor iCNG AMT’s range starts at Rs 8.55 lakh. The automatic transmission variants of the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor CNG are first in the Indian industry passenger vehicle segment.

The Tata Tiago iCNG AMT is available in four variants and that include XTA, XZA+, XZA+ DT and XZA NRG. On the other hand, the Tigor iCNG AMT is available in XZA AND XZA+ trims. When it comes to fuel efficiency, the company has claimed that the 1.2-litre engine onboard both the cars will offer 28.06km/kg of CNG.

The company has also introduced Tornado Blue colour for the Tiago while the Tiago NRG gets a Grassland Beige colour. Similarly, the Tigor gets a Meteor Bronze colour. Apart from the 5-speed AMT gearbox and new colour variants both the cars remain the same as earlier. Mechanically there is no other change.

Price

When it comes to price, the Tata Tiago iCNG AMT costs Rs 55,000 more than its manual counterpart. On the other hand, the Tigor iCNG AMT is Rs 60,000 more than the CNG manual variant.

Tata Tiago ICNG AMT

Variant Price XTA Rs 7.90 lakh XZA + Rs 8.80 lakh XZA+ DT Rs 8.90 lakh XZA NRG Rs 8.80 lakh

Tata Tigor ICNG AMT