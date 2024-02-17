Tata and MG slash prices for their EV variants to boost sales; Know discounts and benefits

The EV sector is booming and car manufacturers are steadily stepping into the sector. EV manufacturers like Tata Motors and MG have slashed the prices of their EV models in the Indian market. Similarly, both the manufacturers are offering huge discounts as well as benefits on the unsold stocks from 2023. This initiative from both the manufactures is an effort to boost to sales of EV models as well as clear old stock of the EV cars.

Tata EV price cut

Tata Nexon EV

The price of the facelift Tata Nexon EV has been slashed by as much as up to Rs 1.2 lakh and this makes deal (buying it) quite sweeter. Currently the prices for the Nexon EV start at Rs 14.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.29 lakh. The price cut ranges from Rs 20,000 and goes up to Rs 1.20 lakh. On the other hand, the pre-facelift Nexon EV from 2023 as well as MY2023 stock (facelift model) are available with discounts of up to Rs 2.8 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV now gets a price cut of up to Rs 70,000. With the implementation of latest discount, the prices of the EV range between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 11.89 lakh. Similarly, the unsold units of MY2023 of Tiago EV are available with benefits of up to Rs 97,000. The hatchback has average sales of 2900 units every month.

MG EV price cut

MG has also slashed the prices for its EV models this month. The MG Comet as well as the MG ZS get a discount of more than Rs 1 lakh on the EV models. The prices for the Comet EV start at Rs 6.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.98 lakh. The price cut is Rs 99,000 for the Comet EV Pace variant while the Play and Plush variants get discount of Rs 1.40 lakh.

On the other hand, the MG ZS EV now starts from Rs 18.98 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.98 lakh. The price cut varies from Rs 92,000 and Rs 2.90 lakh. The new executive trim is offered at Rs 18.98 lakh.

When it comes to Mahindra, the XUV400 costs between Rs 15.49 lakh and Rs 17.49 lakh. The MY2023 stocks are offered with a discount of up to Rs 4 lakh depending upon the inventory.