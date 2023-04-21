Tata Altroz CNG with Sunroof launching soon, Expected price

Tata Motors has released the first teaser of the Altroz CNG. The teaser has confirmed that the all-new Altroz CNG will feature a sunroof. The company has already opened the bookings for the Altroz CNG. The company has now confirmed that the model will get a sunroof along with a micro switch for safe refueling and direct start in CNG function.

Variants, features

According to the carmaker, the Tata Altroz CNG will be made available in four variants – XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+ S. Reportedly, only the top-end XZ+ S trim will get the sunroof. The company might also introduce the regular petrol variants of the hatchback with a sunroof. If it happens, the Tata Altroz will be the first vehicle in its segment to offer this feature.

The other features of the CNG vehicle will be the same as the current model. The Altroz CNG will offer a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest smartphone connectivity, leatherette upholstery, cruise control, rear parking camera, rain sensing wipers, ambient mood lighting, Isofix child mount anchorages and dual front airbags.

Powertrain

The Tata Altroz CNG is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with the dual-cylinder iCNG technology. The gasoline unit, with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed DCT automatic gearbox, produces a top power of 83PS and 110Nm of torque. With the iCNG tech, the setup produces a maximum power of 77PS and 97Nm of torque. It can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Expected price

The running Tata Altroz hatchback model is priced between Rs 6.45 lakh – Rs 10.40 lakh (all, ex-showroom). Its CNG version is expected to cost around Rs 1 lakh premium over the petrol counterpart. Upon launch, the Tata Altroz CNG will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG. Bookings for the model have already started at an initial sum of Rs 21,000. Its prices will be officially announced in the coming days.

