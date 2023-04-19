Tata Nexon EV fire incident in Pune: Unauthorised repair behind short circuit that caused fire

Tata Nexon EV has been one of the successful EVs manufactured by the company for the Indian market. However, there have been incidents of accidental fires in the Nexon EV. Recently a Tata Nexon EV caught fire in Katraj of Pune and the video of the incident has been on the internet. Even though none of the passengers were hurt in the accident the fire accident was serious in nature. Tata Motors has issued a clarification regarding the issue in its latest press release.

According to the latest press release by the company, the particular Tata Nexon EV which caught fire was due to an unauthorized repair. Due to an improper repair carried on the SUV, there was a short circuit and this led to the fire.

“We understand that this vehicle recently underwent repairs, wherein the left headlamps were replaced at an unauthorized workshop. Over an extended period, this led to a short and trapped heat. The fitment and repair process, at the unauthorized workshop, had shortcomings, which caused an electrical malfunction in the headlamp area leading to the thermal incident. The affected area is concentrated only in the zone of repairs carried out. We remain engaged with the customer to offer all the support needed,” said Tata Motors in its statement.

The company (Tata Motors) has asked its customers to get their cars repaired or serviced at authorized Tata Motors workshops in order to avoid any accidents (in relation to the current incident).

Battery and Specs

The Tata Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack that offers a power of 129 PS and 245 Nm of torque. The EV can accelerate from 0-100 under 10 seconds.

On the other hand, the Tata Nexon EV Max gets a 40.5 kWh battery pack that offers a power of 143 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The EV gets adjustable regenerative braking and can accelerate from 0-100 under 9 seconds. The EV gets three modes- eco, city, and sports.