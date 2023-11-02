Take a sneak peek at the upcoming new Royal Enfield bikes

Royal Enfield is all geared up for the launch of its several new motorcycles across different categories, with exciting options in the 350cc, 450cc, and 650cc segments to hit the market within the next six months. Let’s know about the upcoming new royal enfield bikes:

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452

This new offering, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452, is all set to make its debut in India next month, following its global premiere on November 7, 2023. This adventure bike is expected to be priced around Rs 2.7-2.8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will pack a punch with a 452cc single-cylinder liquid cooled engine, churning out nearly 40 bhp. Further, it will come equipped with top-notch features like USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension, all-LED lighting, and a dual channel ABS system.

Other highlights include a circular TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, switchable ABS, ride modes, tall windscreen, spoked wheels, meal tank braces, and more. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be competing with KTM 390 Adventure X, BMW G310 GS, and Triumph Scrambler 400X.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Not long ago, it was revealed that the Royal Enfield 5G 650 received approval for sale in India. This model maybe showcased in its production form at the upcoming EICMA show, having been built on the SG650 concept that was revealed two years ago. It is expected to share much in common with the Super meteor 650 and will be positioned below it. Borrowing the reliable 650cc parallel twin engine from its 650cc siblings, the one promises to be a promising addition.

Royal Enfield Classic Bobber 350

The forthcoming bobber from Royal Enfield will utilize the same 349cc single-cylinder and air-and-oil cooled engine found in models like the Meteor, Bullet, Classic, and Hunter. However, you can expect same modifications to the chassis and the addition of a taller handlebar, whitewall tires at the front and rear, and for forward pootpegs for the classic bobber style.

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

Another of the new Royal Enfield bikes is the Scrambler 650. The flagship 650cc Royal Enfield Scrambler has been spotted testing numerous times, both in India and abroad in the recent months. This has fuelled speculation about its impending launch, and it could well be one of the motorcycles arriving in showrooms within the next six months.