Skoda Superb 4th Generation: What do we know about the upcoming sedan?

Skoda will be launching the next generation of Skoda Superb across the globe. As the sedan will be launched on November 2 we have highlighted some details about the car are known to us. The new Superb will get a decent upgrade as compared to its predecessor. However, it is important to mention that in India we will get the 3rd generation of the car and not the 4th generation.

What’s new?

The Skoda Superb 4th Generation will offer slimmer headlights as well as tail lights as compared to the older generation. Even though the overall silhouette remains the same we do get an update in grille and bumpers.

The dimensions of the Superb 4th generation is 4912mm x 1849mm x 1481mm (length x width x height). The wheelbase of the car is 2841mm. The length and height of the car have increased by 43mm and 12mm. However, the width has decreased.

When it comes to the interior, the Skoda Superb 4th Generation gets a 12.9-inch floating screen while the dashboard has a wooden design. Speaking about the steering wheel, the new Superb offers a steering column-mounted drive selector.

Under the hood, the new Superb will offer a range of engine options. The base model will feature a 1.5-liter TSI mild-hybrid engine that generates peak power of 150hp. It will be paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Mid and higher variants will be equipped with a 2.0-liter TSI unit available in two configurations, either 204hp or 265hp. Both get 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. However, the 265hp variant will get an all-wheel drive system.

There are two diesel engines on offer. Buyers can choose from 2.0-liter diesel engine or a 1.5-litre TSI engine coupled with 25.7kWh battery. The 2.0-liter diesel engine gets 193hp. However, the plug-in hybrid version combines a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine with a 25.7kWh battery and offers 204hp power. Skoda claims that Superb PHEV variant offers 100km range in electric mode.