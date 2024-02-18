Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid launched in Indonesia; Offers better battery and a refreshed design

Suzuki has launched the upgraded Ertiga MPV in Indonesia and this model is known as Ertiga Cruise Hybrid. The variant offers a better battery and this improves the mild-hybrid powertrain along with design upgrade. We expect the model to be launched in India at some point this year.

The Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid was launched in the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

What’s new in the Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid

The Cruise Hybrid version of the Ertiga is basically the sportier version of the regular Ertiga. Some of the highlights of the car include, shorter antenna, sporty front bumper, under spoiler, side under spoiler, rear sporty bumper along with under spoiler etc. The other highlight of the MPV is the presence of LED DRLs which are not offered on the regular Ertiga.

When it comes to powertrain, the Ertiga Cruise Hybrid gets a bigger 10Ah battery and this will result in more fuel efficiency of the car. The car is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that offers 104PS of power and 138Nm of torque. The Ertiga that is available in India offers a mileage of more than 20 kmpl.

The Ertiga Cruise Hybrid is offered in two colour options- Pearl White and Cool black dual tone and Cool Black.

When it comes to prices, the Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid has a starting price of IDR 288 million. While the manual version costs IDR 288 million (Rs 15.3 lakh approx.) the automatic version costs IDR 301 million (Rs 16 lakh approx.).

If Maruti Suzuki brings the new cruise hybrid version of the Ertiga in India, it will be great for the local buyers here. However, the new design upgrades will make the difference between the XL6 and Ertiga even slimmer. Hence it is expected that the only update in the Ertiga Cruise Hybrid will be in the powertrain and not in the design.