Smartphone launch in November 2023: Check the name of devices here

The festive season is currently underway and smartphone buyers can get discounts as well as offers on various devices (both online as well as offline). Various smartphone brands like iQOO, Realme, OnePlus as well as Samsung will launch some new smartphones. We have listed some devices that will launch this November below.

OnePlus 11RT

OnePlus 11RT is expected to be priced around Rs 44,999 and is expected to launch this month. The device will offer 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will offer 50MP primary camera with OIS, 16-megapixel ultrawide lens and 5-megapixel macro sensor. The battery offered on the smartphone is 5000mAh. The device also supports 120W fst charging.

iQOO 12

The iQOO 12 will offer a 1.5K flat AMOLED display, while the Pro model will offer a 2K curved AMOLED screen. Both the devices are expected to feature 144Hz refresh rate, 50MP OIS-enabled main camera and 12W wired charging. The Pro variant is expected to come with a Periscope unit while a standard variant offers a telephoto lens. When it comes to battery capacity, we get a 5000mAh battery on the iQOO 12 and a 5100mAh battery on the iQOO 12 Pro. It is confirmed that the iQOO 12 series will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Realme GT 5 Pro

The Realme GT5 Pro gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers 1264 x 2780px resolution and a 32MP front-facing camera. Speaking about the rear cameras we are expected to get Sony IMX966 50MP primary camera with 1/1.4” size. The telephoto camera is IMX890 with 2.7x optical zoom. The third camera is expected to be a 8MP ultrawide lens. In terms of processor, we are expected to get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Speaking about the RAM and storage variants of the smartphone we get options for 8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM. On the other hand, the storage option on the device is 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy M44 5G

The Galaxy M44 5G is expected to offer 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device offers 50MP flagship camera with OIS, a 6000mAh battery, 25W charging support and much more.

Nothing new smartphone

Nothing is expected to launch a new device in this month. It is expected to be an affordable smartphone. The device should feature a Snapdragon 700 chipset, FHD+ AMOLED display and 50MP primary camera. The device is expected to be around Rs 25- 30K as it launches in the Indian market.