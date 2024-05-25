Skoda Reveals All-Electric Skoda Elorq SUV With New Modern Solid Design Language

Skoda Auto has revealed an image of the all-electric Soda Elork SUV it unveiled ahead of its launch in autumn this year. This is the first Soda design to feature a Moder Solid language model. The image released by the company shows the details of this vehicle, which has a minimalist exterior that, according to the Czech Carmaker, highlights “robustness, functionality and authenticity”, and at the same time conveys strength and safety.

This model is part of the list of six electric drum models from the brand that will arrive in the next six years. The Elorq is built on Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular platform, the Elork joins the Enyaq and Enyaq coupe as Skoda’s third MEB-based model.

Skoda also emphasized the importance of Skoda Elorq SUV car design for the brand’s identity and as one of the important factors for success.

Commenting on the occasion of the announcement of this model, Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda Auto said that, Skoda design was an important part of the brand identity and one of the biggest factors of success. The continuous development of key visual elements is both a demanding and exciting task.

The Skoda model to incorporate the new Modern Solid design language such as the Tech-Deck Face, and a more robust overall look. Furthermore, it’s the first car in our portfolio to feature Skoda lettering on its sharply contoured bonnet.

The image released by Skoda gives us an idea of ​​what the Skoda Elorq SUV will be like. The front of the Elorq features a split headlight design, featuring a thinner upper section that extends seamlessly into the wings. The flatter and wider “Tech-Deck” face presents a more modern interpretation of the traditional Skoda grille. The Vehicle features large wheels that enhance its robust appearance and Matrix LED headlights. The vehicle’s interior offers generous space that guarantees exceptional comfort and practicality.

This is an all-electric car, powered by an electric motor on the rear axle for rear-wheel drive or two electric motors for all-wheel drive versions. The new Elorq is correctly sustainable, forming part of Skoda’s efforts to develop automotive sustainability.