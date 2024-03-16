Skoda Auto unveils its first Electric concept SUV ‘Epiq’

The automobile company, Skoda Auto is all set to unveil its lineup of electric vehicles by 2026. In the latest update, Skoda has unveiled its fully electric SUV named the Skoda Epiq.

As per the official reports, the Skoda Epiq is set to be launched in 2025. The SUV is said to cost around 25,000 euros (approximately Rs 22,57,693).

Skoda Epiq is said to be 4.1 metres in length, and it will feature a spacious interior and up to 490 litres of luggage capacity. The vehicle will fully incorporate the powerful, functional and authentic new Modern Solid design language inside and out. The SUV offers a maximum electric range of more than 400 kilometres.

This will be complemented by a flawless digital experience, with new technologies and assistance features. The vehicle’s Tech-Deck Face in glossy black is a modern reinterpretation of the familiar Škoda grille and houses electrical devices like the distance radar and the front camera. The Tech-Deck Face is flanked by bifunctional, T-shaped LED elements for the daytime running lights and indicators.

Skoda Epiq’s front headlamps are in a lower, secondary position. Their light modules have a cubist-inspired design and feature Matrix LED technology. The robust front bumper comes with a striking spoiler painted in Unique Dark Chrome.

Additionally, the Skoda Epiq will be the first production vehicle to feature a minimalist Modern Solid interior focusing on durable, practical and sustainable materials.

As per official reports, the city SUV crossover will be made in Pamplona, Spain, as a joint development and production project of Volkswagen’s Brand Group Core representatives Skoda, Cupra and Volkswagen. Skoda Auto is committed to investing billions of euros into its transformation towards e-mobility in the coming years.