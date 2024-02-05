Samsung Galaxy S24 devices face issues with Android Auto; Manufacturer clarifies the issue

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S24 devices and just like the S23 devices it is facing issues with the Android Auto. There has been many reports supporting that certain smartphone have connection issues in Android Auto and this thing is not new. This year too just like the previous year flagship device i.e S23 series, the latest Samsung flagship faces connectivity issue on Android Auto.

Samsung’s support page for UK has addressed the issue and this has been initially addressed by 9to5Google. The support page has mentioned that there are chances that the Galaxy S24 owners might have issues with Android Auto on some cars from specific manufacturers. Owners of some Skoda, SEAT or Volkswagen cars might be having the issue while connecting their devices on their cars. Samsung has pointed out that this problem is from the side of manufacturer and users should contact their respective manufacturers.

Samsung has pointed out that as Volkswagen cars are more prevalent in Europe, Galaxy S24 owners might not have the connectivity issue in US. Other than the above-mentioned manufacturers, no owners of other cars manufacturers have reported the problem. Some troubleshooting solutions to the above-mentioned problems include checking Android Auto settings on your car’s infotainment system, USB cable and smartphone settings.

Samsung is expected to roll out a firmware update to fix the bugs issue on the S24 series. However, we are not sure about it as Samsung’s support page itself indicates that the fix could be provided from the vehicle manufacturer’s side.

Even though an update regarding the Android Auto issue comes on your S24, it is not expected to solve all the issues. Some problems are expected to pop out from time to time and not much can be done.