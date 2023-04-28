Royal Enfield’s 450cc roadster spotted while testing in India, might launch soon

Royal Enfield is expected to launch multiple motorcycles this year and this includes 350cc and 450cc segment motorcycles. Recently, the 450cc roadster motorcycle from RE was spotted on the road and we are wondering if it will launch soon in India. The design of the motorcycle seems quite similar to that of the Hunter 350 and it offers a neo-retro look.

The Royal Enfield 450cc roadster is expected to be powered by the same engine that will power the Himalayan 450. However, the engine will be tuned differently in order to meet the needs of the motorcycle.

The 450cc roadster features a round display that is similar to Himalayan 450. On the other hand, some of the design including the fork gaiters is quite similar to the Hunter 350. The neo-retro design of the motorcycle is expected to woo the riders of the new generation. We expect that the motorcycle will offer a long list of accessories that can be used with the motorcycle. Earlier the bike was spotted with some accessories on it.

We expect that the new 450cc engine from RE will offer around 40PS of power. This will put the motorcycle in the same league as the KTM Duke 390 or the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph 350 roadster. However, the 450cc roadster is expected to be more affordable and should cost less than the Himalayan 450. There will be the presence of 17-inch rims along with a telescopic fork on the motorcycle.

When it comes to the price of the motorcycle, we expect the Royal Enfiled 450cc roadster to cost around Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India) as it gets launched.