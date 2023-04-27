Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber spotted while testing, gets white wall tyres

Royal Enfield will be launching a new motorcycle for the Indian market and it will be the Classic 350 Bobber. The motorcycle has been spotted while testing and we are assuming that the company will launch it at some point in 2023. It is expected that the motorcycle will further strengthen the 350cc segment of Royal Enfield.

According to the spied pictures shared by Rushlane, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber gets white wall tyres over wire-spoke rims. The motorcycle also offers raised handlebars, low exhaust like the Classic 350 along with a single-pod tail lamp. The tall handlebar and an upright seating position ensures that the riders can travel miles without many issues.

The single-seat design is quite similar to the Classic 350 single-seat model. However, there are subtle differences like the black exhaust and ORVMs, white-walled tyres, black wire-spoke rims, etc that make it stand apart. The headlight of the 350 Bobber is round and we expect a LED setup. Speaking about the engine of the motorcycle, the 350 Bobber will get a 349cc air/ oil-cooled engine that will generate 20.2 bhp of power along with 27 Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox just like other 350cc motorcycles by RE. We expect RE to use the J-series platform in the Classic 350 Bobber too.

Speaking about the competition, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber will be priced near to Jawa Bobber as it launches in India. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber is expected to be priced somewhere near to Rs 2 lakh (or slightly above) as it is launched.

This year the company launched the Super Meteor 650 in India. The engine of the Super Meteor 650 is sourced from the 650 twins-Interceptor 650 and Continental GT. The 648 cc 6-speed transmission parallel twin air/oil-cooled SOHC engine, churns out 47 PS/ 34.6 kW of max power at 7,250 rpm. On the other hand the engine offers 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm.