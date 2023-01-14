Royal Enfield will announce the prices of Super Meteor 650 on the day of launch (Jan 16)

Royal Enfield will announce the prices of Super Meteor 650 on the same day as the launch. The launch of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be made on January 16. The deliveries of the motorcycle will be done soon after the launch. The Super Meteor 650 is built on a totally new platform but is powered by the same parallel-twin engine that is present in the 650 twins.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

The engine of the Super Meteor 650 is sourced from the 650 twins-Interceptor 650 and Continental GT. The 648 cc 6-speed transmission parallel twin air/oil-cooled SOHC engine, churns out 47 PS of max power at 7,250 rpm. On the other hand the engine offers 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm.

When it comes to design, the motorcycle offers a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round LED headlamp and chrome exhausts. The handlebars are wide while the seating position is relaxed. When it comes to braking, dual discs along with dual-channel ABS is offered as standard on the motorcycle. While the front disc is 320mm, the rear disc is 300mm. The front suspension is an upside–down fork while the rear is dual shock absorbers.

The motorcycle is offered in two variants-Standard as well as Tourer. The buyers will be free to customize their Super Meteor 650 just like other Royal Enfield motorcycles.

The accessories of the motorcycle include touring windscreen, passenger backrest, bar end mirrors, LED indicators, and machined wheels, deluxe touring dual-seat, deluxe foot pegs, long haul panniers, touring handlebar, and LED indicators.

We expect Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 to have a price tag of Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom, India).