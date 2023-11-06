2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP unveiled, gets a new design along with some new features

The updated Yamaha MT-09 SP has been unveiled and it offers a new design as well as feature update on the regular version. The company has taken wraps on the higher-spec SP version and the updates include new style, new electronics as well as upgraded underpinnings.

The latest SP version gets the standard updates that the bike received recently. The style and ergonomics are aggressive and it gets a new Brembo master cylinder as standard. However at the front the motorcycle gets a Brembo Stylema calipers. The suspension at the front as well as the rear is improved. At the front we get a DLC-coated 41mm KYB fork as well as a high- and low-speed compression damping. At the rear we get fully-adjustable Ohlins shock with remote preload adjuster.

Apart from the regular Sport, Street, and Rain modes, the SP version adds multiple modes. We get two custom Rider modes and four track modes on the SP. The modes offers a track theme that offers a prominent lap-timer on the 5-inch TFT display.

Another important update on the 2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP include keyless system. This means that the riders do not need a physical key to start the motorcycle. The Smart Key system offers locking/unlocking the handlebar and fuel filler without physical key.

2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP gets a 890cc, three-cylinder engine that gets a liquid cooled system. The engine gets 117.3bhp at 10,000rpm and 93Nm at 7000rpm. The engine is a 6-speed unit and gets a slip and assist clutch.