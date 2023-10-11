Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 might offer tubeless tyres as an optional accessory

Royal Enfield will be launching the Himalayan 450 on November 7, 2023, and the motorcycle is expected to carry on the legacy of the Himalayan forward. The company has not only put a more powerful engine in the Himalayan 450 but also is offering it with some upgraded electronics and a more modern design. However, the most striking feature that can have an impact on the motorcycle is the availability of optional tubeless tyres.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 might offer its buyers an optional upgrade for tubeless tyres along with spoked rims. Initially pointed out by Autocar India, the motorcycle was seen with side-laced or cross-laced spoked rims in the latest image shared by RE. The company CEO B Govindarajan was spotted taking a demo ride of the Himalayan 450 in the Royal Enfield Production facility in Tamil Nadu.

The option for tubeless tyres on spoked rims is quite new in single-cylinder bikes (especially made in India). The option for a tubeless tyre provides a user with reliability while touring or off-roading. However, the only downside is that the final cost of the bike will go up. If Royal Enfield keeps the tubeless tyres optional, it will be up to the buyers to opt for it or not.

The type approval document of the motorcycle has already revealed that it will be powered by a new 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled FI engine. It is expected that the engine will produce around 40bhp power and produce around 35Nm of torque. RE will offer USD forks at the front while a mono-shock suspension is offered at the rear of the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield is expected to offer an ABS deactivation feature too (which will aid off-roading). The cost of the motorcycle is expected to compete with the likes of KTM 390 Adventure X, BMW G310 GS as well Triumph Scrambler 400X. We expect the motorcycle to be placed between Rs 2.7 lakh- Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

