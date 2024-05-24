Nissan X-trail expected to launch soon in India, To be powered by a 1.5-turbo petrol engine

Nissan X-trail SUV which was once sold in India (1st gen and 2nd gen) will be available in India soon. The Nissan X-Trail did not land in its 3rd as well as 4th avatar in India. The 4th generation of the SUV will be launching in India soon and this has been confirmed by the company to Autocar India.

As the company offers only the Magnite in Indian market, the launch of Nissan X-trail can be a game changer for the company. The 4th gen X-Trail has been present in the international market since 2021. Nissan had showcased the SUV in 2022 and hinted of its launch in the country. As reported by sources close to Autocar India, it was known that the X-trail will be imported as CBU. This means that the Nissan the X-trail will be imported to India up to 2500 units. The SUV will be available in petrol only variant and this can be a perfect choice for those who love petrol powered engines.

Engine

The Nissan X-trail SUV is a seven seater and will be powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 204hp of raw power and 305Nm of maximum torque. Well, there will not be hybrid variant of the SUV and the gearbox will be CVT in nature. We will get 2WD or AWD on the SUV. The company had also showcased the Juke and Qashqai during the same event where the Nissan X-trail was showcased. The X-Trail will rival the likes of Skoda Kodiaq in India. The Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre-petrol engine offers 190hp power. The Kodiaq gets a price tag of Rs 39.99 lakh. Well, it is assumed that the Nissan X-trail will be placed around Rs 40 lakh as it launches in India.